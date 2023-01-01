South of the city, Nan Tien is the southern hemisphere's largest Buddhist temple, belonging to the Taiwanese Fo Guang Shan order. It's quite a sight, with an eight-storey Chinese-style pagoda, two large prayer halls, and landscaped gardens dotted with Buddha statues. Dress appropriately (no shorts or singlets).

Check the timetable on the website for Buddhism and meditation classes, t'ai chi and meditation retreats. Classes start at $40; occasionally they're free.

Cheap vegetarian lunch buffets are served at 11.30am on weekends.