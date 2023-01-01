Wollongong Botanic Garden

In a region already awash in scenic spots, Wollongong's botanic gardens still delight visitors with their attractive lily ponds, manicured lawns and contrastingly gnarled gum trees, all against the rugged green backdrop of the Illawarra Escarpment. Don't miss the rose garden with its dedication to the Stolen Generations, Aboriginal Australians who, as children, were forcibly institutionalised away from their families.

Also worth exploring is the Towri Bush Garden, featuring native edible plants. In summer there's an outdoor cinema (www.sunsetcinema.com.au).

It's easily accessed by the free Gong Shuttle bus.