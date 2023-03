Spectacular rainforest hugs the edge of the ever-eroding sandstone cliffs of the Illawarra Escarpment, a 30-million-year-old feature that rises to 534m at Mt Kembla's pointed summit. A winding, 15-minute drive from Wollongong, through knotted tunnels of trees, leads to the dramatic Mt Keira Lookout (464m) across Wollongong and the coast.

Signs point to the 5.5km Mt Keira Ring Track; it's steep with many stairs, so allow up to 4½ hours for the full loop.