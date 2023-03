Eight kilometres north of Wollongong, this fine-sand headland – formerly a tool site and burial ground, with a large shell midden – was legally recognised as an Aboriginal site in 2012.

Bellambi Point's significance isn't reflected in signage or visitor amenities, though there are plans to preserve and develop the site in accordance with the wishes of Indigenous Australians. Still, its beautiful beaches and long history are reason enough to stop by if you're driving into or out of Wollongong.