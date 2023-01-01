Symbio Wildlife Gardens

Friendly kangaroos are the highlight at this private zoo, 34km north of Wollongong. Native animals such as emus, echidnas and koalas (plus imported animals like lemurs and monkeys) are cared for by zoo staff who adore them. Regular talks by the keepers aim to educate visitors about native fauna. Say yes to a $2 bag of roo food.

Supervised visitors are allowed to get close to koalas for a photo ($20), though the grumpy marsupials tend to climb high when they aren't in the mood. There's a miniature playground with water jets for kids to cool off in.

It's handily close to the freeway; take the Helensburgh/Stanwell Park exit.