About halfway along the coast, Wattamolla Beach is one of the favourite picnic spots in the park and gets pretty busy in summer. It has the great advantage of having both a surf beach and a lagoon, allowing for safe swimming (though it's not patrolled). There's also a waterfall; jumping is strictly prohibited as shifting water levels make it deadly dangerous. The beach is 3.3km from the main road, accessed from very near the Bundeena turn-off.