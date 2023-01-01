This eight-shaped pool on a rock shelf near Burning Palms Beach is an Instagram favourite. However it is imperative to pay attention to conditions: tides and weather mean that the shelf is frequently far too dangerous to visit, if not wholly submerged. Read the website forecast in detail before planning a trip here. It's a tough 6km return walk from Garrawarra Farm car park, off Garie Rd. National Parks recommends you visit with a Barefoot Downunder tour.

Allow two hours each way and take plenty of water.