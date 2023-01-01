The town of Milton, 6km northwest of Ulladulla on the Princes Hwy, is a cheerful caricature of its 19th-century history. European settlers flocked to the area in the 1820s, lured by logging, and a township was founded some 40 years later. A courthouse, a theatre and dozens of other heritage buildings preserve Milton's lost-in-time feel. Nowadays craft shops, boutiques and cafes have earned the town a spot on tourist itineraries.

Milton has several good places to eat, including an award-winning bakery and numerous daytime cafes.