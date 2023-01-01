Murramarang National Park

Stretching along a secluded section of coast, this scenic park offers excellent beaches, opportunities to learn about Indigenous culture, and plentiful animal and birdlife. Surfing is good at several beaches, and marked walking trails access views of rainforest and shore; a standout is the tough Mt Durras walk (up to five hours).

Wasp Head is a rewarding place to explore the area's Aboriginal past and present.

Bring $2 coins to feed the machines that issue entry tickets for the national park (it's pay and display).