Mogo was established as a gold-rush town, and this sizeable recreation of a pioneer village aims to capture the atmosphere of that time. Some displays offer an authentic glimpse of the past (rusty farming implements, an antique printing press, an old mining tunnel). The rest is pure fun, from dubious anecdotes pasted on walls to a punning mock graveyard. There's a mini steam train and free gold panning. Free hour-long tours run at 10.30am, noon, 1.30pm and 3pm.

Modern miners’ cabins are a basic accommodation option on-site.