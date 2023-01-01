Canberra's glorious art-deco war memorial is a highlight in a city filled with interesting architecture. Built to commemorate 'the war to end all wars', it opened its doors in 1941 when the next world war was already well underway. Each section depicts Australia's involvement in significant conflicts, including telling displays on recent battles in Afghanistan and Iraq. Attached to the memorial is a large, exceptionally well-designed museum devoted to the nation's military history. Try to time your visit for the Last Post and accompanying ceremony each day just before closing.

The entrance opens onto a commemorative courtyard, which encloses a pool of remembrance where an eternal flame burns. The walls of the surrounding cloister are engraved with the names of Australia's war dead. A Last Post ceremony is held here every evening at 4.55pm, just before the doors are shut for the night. Behind the courtyard is the Byzantine-influenced Hall of Memory, a spectacular space topped with a dome and encrusted with mosaics and stained glass. Beneath the monumental statues representing servicewomen and the three branches of the military lies the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, representing all Australians who have given their lives during wartime.

The museum has halls dedicated to WWI, WWII and conflicts from 1945 to the present day, as well as a spectacular aircraft hall. Every 15 minutes a sound-and-light show is staged in either the massive Anzac Hall or the Vietnam Gallery, starting with Striking by Night, which re-creates a WWII night operation over Berlin (staged on the hour).

Free guided tours leave frequently from the main entrance's Orientation Gallery. Alternatively, purchase the self-guided tour leaflet ($5). There's also a free audio guide available for the WWI hall, where you can select from a range of themed tours.