Most families visiting Canberra head straight for Questacon, Australia's premier science museum, where they can play around with fun interactive exhibits and tinker in supervised workshops. Permanent features include earthquake simulators, a ginormous model of the moon, and a terrifying vertical slide. If you're travelling to other states, it can be good value to purchase a national membership online. Time your visit to catch one of the regular science shows at the on-site theatre – usually at 11am, noon, 1.30pm and 2.30pm, but check online for updated times before your visit.