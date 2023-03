The seat of government from 1927 to 1988, this elegantly proportioned building offers visitors a taste of the political past. Displays cover Australian prime ministers, the roots of democracy and the history of local protest movements. You can also visit the old Senate and House of Representative chambers, the parliamentary library and the prime minister's office.

Little Kids will love the Play Up area, while older kids can choose from various 'action packs' including a Super Hero Trail.