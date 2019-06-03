National Museum of Australia

As well as telling Australia's national story, this museum hosts blockbuster touring exhibitions (admission prices vary), which often outpoint the permanent collection by some margin. Highlights include the Gallery of First Australians, which explains the history and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, and the Garden of Australian Dreams, an interactive outdoor exhibition. One way to get the best out of the museum is to take a one-hour guided tour (adult/child $15/10, 10am, 1pm and 3pm daily). The views from the cafe and the surrounding grassy banks are very pleasant.