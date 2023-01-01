This small but fascinating museum tells the story of how Canberra came to be Australia's capital. Displays include reproductions of the drawings entered in the international competition to design the city, including the exquisite watercolour renderings of the winning design created by Marion Mahony Griffin, the often overlooked wife and creative partner of Walter Burley Griffin.

The glass pavilion offers lovely views over the lake and Capital Hill, so you can see the real-life outcomes of the plans you're perusing.