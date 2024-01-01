Nerang Pool

This lovely pool is a serene spot in Commonwealth Park, with an abundance of bird life and some beautiful landscaped gardens.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.78 MILES
This Australian national art collection is showcased in an impressive purpose-built gallery within the parliamentary precinct. You can justifiably bypass…
0.73 MILES
Occupying a flash, purpose-built building, this wonderful gallery is a striking representation of Australia's shifting self-image and a must-see for art…
17.12 MILES
Namadgi is the Ngunnawal word for the mountains southwest of Canberra, and this national park includes eight of those peaks higher than 1700m. It offers…
1.01 MILES
Canberra's glorious art-deco war memorial is a highlight in a city filled with interesting architecture. Built to commemorate 'the war to end all wars',…
1.42 MILES
Built in 1988, Australia's national parliament building is a graceful and deeply symbolic piece of architecture. Sitting atop Capital Hill, the building…
0.79 MILES
As well as telling Australia's national story, this museum hosts blockbuster touring exhibitions (admission prices vary), which often outpoint the…
0.66 MILES
Most families visiting Canberra head straight for Questacon, Australia's premier science museum, where they can play around with fun interactive exhibits…
Museum of Australian Democracy
0.93 MILES
The seat of government from 1927 to 1988, this elegantly proportioned building offers visitors a taste of the political past. Displays cover Australian…
Nearby Canberra attractions
1. National Capital Exhibition
0.18 MILES
This small but fascinating museum tells the story of how Canberra came to be Australia's capital. Displays include reproductions of the drawings entered…
2. Captain Cook Memorial Water Jet
0.32 MILES
Built in 1970 to mark the bicentenary of British explorer James Cook's landfall, this memorial near Regatta Point consists of a 6-tonne column of water…
0.38 MILES
Every morning you'll see politicians running off the night before around this majestic lake and perhaps a few journos hot on their trail. This constructed…
4. Australian of the Year Walk
0.48 MILES
The signs along this stretch of pathway pay tribute to those selected annually as Australian of the Year, Senior Australian of the Year, Young Australian…
0.49 MILES
This small workers cottage was built in 1860 from local stone and is the oldest surviving building of its kind in Canberra. When it was built, the cottage…
0.54 MILES
Flags from all the nations with diplomatic representation in Canberra are flown here.
0.56 MILES
This spacious green park is filled with leafy elm trees that turn a lovely golden yellow in autumn. There's a playground for kids and lots of paved paths…
8. National Library of Australia
0.56 MILES
This institution has accumulated more than 10 million items since being established in 1901 and has digitised more than nine billion files. You can pop by…