The National Carillon, situated on Aspen Island in Lake Burley Griffin, Canberra, Australian Capital Territory. The National Carillon has 55 bells housed in a 50m tall tower, and is in regular use. The height of the tower allows the music of the bells to drift across Lake Burley Griffin and through Kings and Commonwealth Parks. The best place to listen to the National Carillon is one where you have an unobstructed view of the tower and usually within a radius of one hundred metres though sound can usually be heard much further away.

Getty Images

Every morning you'll see politicians running off the night before around this majestic lake and perhaps a few journos hot on their trail. This constructed lake was created in 1963 when the 33m-high Scrivener Dam was erected on the Molonglo River. It's lined with important institutions and monuments, including the National Carillon and Captain Cook Memorial Water Jet. You can cycle the entire 28km perimeter in two hours or walk it in seven. Alternatively, you can make a smaller 'loop' by making use of the two bridges – the popular central loop is 5km and can be walked in one to 1½ hours.

