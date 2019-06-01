Every morning you'll see politicians running off the night before around this majestic lake and perhaps a few journos hot on their trail. This constructed lake was created in 1963 when the 33m-high Scrivener Dam was erected on the Molonglo River. It's lined with important institutions and monuments, including the National Carillon and Captain Cook Memorial Water Jet. You can cycle the entire 28km perimeter in two hours or walk it in seven. Alternatively, you can make a smaller 'loop' by making use of the two bridges – the popular central loop is 5km and can be walked in one to 1½ hours.