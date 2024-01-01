Reconciliation Place

Canberra

LoginSave

A section of the grassy public space between Parliament and Lake Burley Griffin has been designated to represent the nation's commitment to the cause of reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians. It's an unassuming design, with 17 sculptures positioned along the pathways, exploring various aspects of the reconciliation process.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Canberra, Australian Capital Territory (ACT), Australia, Australasia

    National Gallery of Australia

    0.24 MILES

    This Australian national art collection is showcased in an impressive purpose-built gallery within the parliamentary precinct. You can justifiably bypass…

  • National Portrait Gallery at dusk.

    National Portrait Gallery

    0.11 MILES

    Occupying a flash, purpose-built building, this wonderful gallery is a striking representation of Australia's shifting self-image and a must-see for art…

  • Namadgi National Park

    Namadgi National Park

    16.49 MILES

    Namadgi is the Ngunnawal word for the mountains southwest of Canberra, and this national park includes eight of those peaks higher than 1700m. It offers…

  • War Memorial

    Australian War Memorial

    1.51 MILES

    Canberra's glorious art-deco war memorial is a highlight in a city filled with interesting architecture. Built to commemorate 'the war to end all wars',…

  • Parliament House

    Australian Parliament House

    0.82 MILES

    Built in 1988, Australia's national parliament building is a graceful and deeply symbolic piece of architecture. Sitting atop Capital Hill, the building…

  • Canberra, Australian Capital Territory (ACT), Australia, Australasia

    National Museum of Australia

    0.8 MILES

    As well as telling Australia's national story, this museum hosts blockbuster touring exhibitions (admission prices vary), which often outpoint the…

  • Questacon

    Questacon

    0.1 MILES

    Most families visiting Canberra head straight for Questacon, Australia's premier science museum, where they can play around with fun interactive exhibits…

  • Australia, Australian Capital Territory (ACT), Canberra

    Museum of Australian Democracy

    0.31 MILES

    The seat of government from 1927 to 1988, this elegantly proportioned building offers visitors a taste of the political past. Displays cover Australian…

View more attractions

Nearby Canberra attractions

1. Questacon

0.1 MILES

Most families visiting Canberra head straight for Questacon, Australia's premier science museum, where they can play around with fun interactive exhibits…

2. National Portrait Gallery

0.11 MILES

Occupying a flash, purpose-built building, this wonderful gallery is a striking representation of Australia's shifting self-image and a must-see for art…

4. High Court of Australia

0.16 MILES

The glass-and-concrete High Court building sits on the plaza between the capital's two main art galleries, and, not to be outdone, is home to a large…

5. National Gallery of Australia

0.24 MILES

This Australian national art collection is showcased in an impressive purpose-built gallery within the parliamentary precinct. You can justifiably bypass…

6. Aboriginal Tent Embassy

0.24 MILES

First erected in 1972 as a protest against the government's approach to Indigenous land rights, this camp on the lawn in front of Old Parliament House…

7. National Library of Australia

0.25 MILES

This institution has accumulated more than 10 million items since being established in 1901 and has digitised more than nine billion files. You can pop by…

8. Museum of Australian Democracy

0.31 MILES

The seat of government from 1927 to 1988, this elegantly proportioned building offers visitors a taste of the political past. Displays cover Australian…