A section of the grassy public space between Parliament and Lake Burley Griffin has been designated to represent the nation's commitment to the cause of reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians. It's an unassuming design, with 17 sculptures positioned along the pathways, exploring various aspects of the reconciliation process.
Reconciliation Place
Canberra
