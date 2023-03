This institution has accumulated more than 10 million items since being established in 1901 and has digitised more than nine billion files. You can pop by the Main Reading Room at any time to browse newspapers and magazines by the large windows. Don't miss the Treasures Gallery, where artefacts such as Captain Cook's Endeavour journal and Captain Bligh's list of mutineers are among the regularly refreshed displays; free 30-minute tours of the gallery are held at 11.30am daily.