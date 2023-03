Built in 1970 to mark the bicentenary of British explorer James Cook's landfall, this memorial near Regatta Point consists of a 6-tonne column of water shooting up to 152m into the air. After many years of troubles, the jet was extensively refurbished in 2017 (at a cost of $3 million) and now operates daily between 11am and 2pm. There is also a skeleton globe on the shore on which Cook's three great voyages are traced.