This 50m-high bell tower was opened in 1970 as a gift from Britain on Canberra’s 50th anniversary. The tower has 55 bronze bells, weighing from 7kg to 6 tonnes each, making it one of the world’s largest musical instruments. The bells mark the hour and there's usually a recital at 12.30pm on Wednesday and Sunday.

The carillon is scheduled to undergo restoration work throughout 2019 ahead of its 50th anniversary in 2020, when a year-long celebratory program of performances will be held.