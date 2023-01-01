Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve

Less than an hour’s drive from Canberra, this nature park is a key habitat for some of Australia’s best-known animals: kangaroos, koalas and emus. A predator-protected sanctuary is your best chance to spot these critters in the wild. The breeding program at the park also includes the rare brush-tailed rock wallaby and the colourful corroboree tree frog. The visitor centre offers walks and self-guided exploration.

Walks range from the 20-minute Koala Path to the eight-hour hike to Camel’s Hump, which offers great views back to the city. Some trails are wheelchair accessible or can use the TrailRider, an all-terrain wheelchair that should be booked in advance via the visitor centre. For a closer look take a ranger-guided tour including the chance to pursue platypus, enjoy a billy tea or throw a boomerang. Namadgi National Park is adjacent to Tidbinbilla for more outdoor exploration.