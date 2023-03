Canberra's National Arboretum is an ever-developing showcase of trees from around the world, with 94 forests of different species currently on-site. It is early days for many of the plantings, but it's still worth visiting for the spectacular visitor centre and the excellent views over the city. Regular guided tours are informative, and there is a brilliant adventure playground for kids.

To get here, catch bus 180 or 181 from the Civic bus interchange.