On the lower slopes of Black Mountain, these sprawling gardens showcase Australian floral diversity over 35 hectares of cultivated garden and 50 hectares of remnant bushland. Various themed routes are marked out, with the best introduction being the main path (45 minutes return), which takes in the eucalypt lawn, rock garden, rainforest gully and Sydney Region garden. A 3.2km bushland nature trail leads to the garden's higher reaches. On weekends and summer school holidays, you can take the Flora Explorer (adult/child $8/5, 45 minutes) at 10.30am or 1.30pm.

Free hour-long guided walks (highly recommended) depart from the visitor centre at 11am and 2pm. If you'd prefer a more sedentary experience, an electric bus departs on the Flora Explorer Tour (adult/child $8/5) at 10.30am and 1.30pm on weekends.