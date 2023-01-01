This local museum is worth it for the Sidney Nolan paintings alone – 141 works, including canvases from his Ned Kelly series and Burke and Wills Expedition were gifted to the Australian government in 1974, and a rotating collection is on display here. There's also an exhibition on Canberra's own story, which is often overshadowed by 'national' stories, as well as a variety of interesting and unusual temporary exhibitions – when we last visited, there was one solely devoted to snow globes.

The gallery staff give good floor talks, and there are also fun activities for kids – check the website to see what's on during your visit. The museum cafe is also very pleasant.