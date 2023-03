In 1834, when convicts were sent in to clear this land on the edge of Murrumbidgee River for grazing, this truly was a wild frontier. Now it's a pretty slice of rural landscape, ringed by hills and with a garden that wouldn't be out of place in the Cotswolds. It's well worth the trip 25km south from Canberra to explore the gracious Victorian homestead, outbuildings and flower beds, and to ponder the improbability of it all.