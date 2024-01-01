Northeast of the city, 843m-high Mt Ainslie has excellent views day and night. At the top, plaques explain what the Canberra basin looked like before the city was built. You can drive to the summit, or take the walking track that starts behind the Australian War Memorial (4.5km return, 1½ hours).
