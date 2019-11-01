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For centuries, cultures all over the northern hemisphere have recognized the year’s longest night – which usually falls around December 21 – as a day to be celebrated. Marking the peak of winter’s darkness and the start of slowly extending days, the solstice always exudes a hint of magic, providing an opportunity for spiritual cleansing, defense against evil influences and a return to the abundance of spring and summer.

When the winter solstice returns this year, people around the world will come together to bring light to the year’s darkest day. Here are the best places to witness the winter solstice.

For more trip ideas and planning tips, check out Lonely Planet’s guidebook Where to Go When.

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1. St Lucia’s Day, Scandinavia

St Lucia celebration at Hjorthagen Church in Stockholm, Sweden. Alexanderstock23/Shutterstock

Scandinavia has a long tradition of marking the day that signals an approaching end to its long, dark winters with festivities that interweave pre-Christian and Christian rituals. In Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway, St Lucia’s Day takes place on December 13, the shortest day of the year according to the Julian calendar.

Before Christianity came to the region, Norse people recognized the winter solstice by burning large fires to scare away evil spirits, and this tradition has strongly influenced the present-day Festival of Lights. Now dedicated to St Lucia, a 4th-century Christian martyr executed by the Romans, the festival celebrates light conquering darkness. Processions feature thousands of candles, and the eldest daughter in every household dons a white dress and a crown of candles before serving coffee and baked treats to the rest of the family.

St Lucia’s Day kicks off the yule season, a period more or less synonymous with Christmastime festivities. However, yule – thought to originate from the Old Norse name for the festival, Jōl – was originally a pre-Christian feast celebrating the return of the sun and the god Odin. Many of the modern holiday traditions can trace their origins to this festival, including Yule logs and evergreens, drinking cider and mulled wine, and gift giving.

2. Stonehenge, England

There’s perhaps no better time to visit the prehistoric stone circle of Stonehenge than on the night of the winter solstice (the summer solstice also draws a huge crowd). Despite the chilly weather, New Age spiritualists (neo-druids, neo-pagans, Wiccans) mix with tourists, travelers and party people at this ancient, mystical structure to honor the year’s shortest day.

The two solstice days are the only times when entry to this English Heritage monument is free, and visitors are allowed to roam freely and explore the giant structure up close. If you can’t make it in person, check out the live stream of the event on English Heritage’s YouTube channel.

3. Newgrange, Ireland

Newgrange, Ireland. Shutterstock

Thought to have been built around 3200 BCE, mysterious Newgrange in County Meath, Ireland, draws much attention during the winter months. This circular structure’s longest passage and inner chamber are illuminated completely at sunrise during the winter solstice, leading archaeologists to believe that Newgrange may have served as a religious or ceremonial center.

Due to the limited capacity of this ancient chamber, entry from December 19 to 23 is controlled by a lottery. Fewer than 40 people are selected (and invited to bring a guest) to enter the structure during this remarkable solar phenomenon. For those who don’t nab a slot, there are regular tours at other times.

4. Lohri, India

Lohri’s special foods. Uma Shankar Sharma/Getty Images

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Lohri, celebrating the end of winter (and the harvest season), is one of the most popular festivals in northern India, particularly in the states of Punjab and Haryana. Originally marked on the winter solstice, Lohri now takes place on January 13, right before Makar Sankranti, the Hindu festival dedicated to the sun deity Surya. While the celebration has multiple meanings, it pays homage to the fire and sun gods, and it’s particularly important for families who have recently welcomed births or marriages.

In the days leading up to the holiday, people gather firewood in preparation for the massive bonfires lit on Lohri night. This is also a time to enjoy traditional festival treats, such as popcorn, peanuts and gajak (a dessert made of sesame seeds and jaggery), which are eaten by participants or thrown into the fire as offerings.

5. Tōji, Japan

Preparing for a yuzu bath. okazo/Shutterstock

When winter dresses Japan in frosty white, what do you do? Take a relaxing soak in a bath full of yuzu fruit, of course! Known as a yuzu-yu, citrus-infused baths are a popular ritual during the country’s Tōji (winter solstice) celebrations. The purpose is to provide a warming effect that wards off illness in the cold months, a practice that dates back hundreds of years.

Other Tōji traditions include eating healthy foods, such as winter squash, tōji-gayu (rice porridge with adzuki beans) and foods with names containing the n sound, which are believed to bring good luck. Ninjin (carrot), udon (noodles) and ginnan (ginko nut) are all good options.

6. Burning the Clocks, Brighton, England

The Burning the Clocks parade in Brighton, England. Gareth Fuller/Getty Images

If you fancy a contemporary take on the winter solstice, Burning the Clocks is a lantern parade held in Brighton by the arts charity Same Sky on the evening of December 21. The event began in 1987 as a faith-agnostic way to celebrate the festive season. Participants construct their own paper and willow lanterns, then walk through the streets of Brighton before throwing their creations into a bonfire on the beach. It’s one of several quirky festivals in East Sussex.

7. Dongzhi Festival, China

“Tang yuan” (glutinous rice balls) for the Dongzhi Festival. Laurentia Negoitescu/Getty Images

People in China have been gathering to mark the midpoint of winter for thousands of years – the Dongzhi Festival was deemed an official holiday as early as the Han dynasty (206 BCE–220 ACE). Today, people celebrate the festival by sharing a hearty meal with those closest to them, balancing the yin energy of winter (dark, inactive) by eating foods high in yang energy (warm, light).

Culinary traditions vary across the country – tang yuan (glutinous rice balls) are popular in the south, while the north favors dumplings and mutton. Many people also take this time to worship their ancestors, leaving them offerings and a meal.

8. Lantern Festival, Vancouver, Canada

The Winter Solstice Lantern Festival in Vancouver, Canada. Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images

On December 21, Vancouver puts on one of its most festive events, with thousands taking to the streets of Granville Island and Yaletown to light up the darkest night. The Winter Solstice Lantern Festival features lantern-making workshops, fire performances and musical entertainment – creating a carnival atmosphere that drives away any winter blues. It’s a great event for families if you don’t mind the kids being up a little late. Other attractions include the Labyrinth of Light, an indoor art installation featuring 500 candles, and storytelling presentations.

9. Yule Logs, Latvia

Rīga, Latvia. Joe Daniel Price/Getty Images

Considering Christianity’s lengthy timeline, Latvia’s introduction to the faith came rather late compared to other parts of Europe. Because of this, many pre-Christian traditions remain intact, including those associated with the winter solstice.

Across the country, it’s traditional to drag a yule log to a communal fire, cleansing the community of the hardships of the past year. Masked singers also travel from house to house, chasing away evil spirits and spreading holiday joy. Rīga’s Town Hall Square (Rātslaukums) is a popular place to watch this tradition unfold.

10. Koliada, Slavic Countries

Singers in the Main Market Square in Kraków, Poland. Juli Scalzi/Shutterstock

Another example of religious syncretism involving the winter solstice is the Slavic tradition of Koliada, a series of celebrations taking place between Christmas Day and the Epiphany that largely focus on door-to-door caroling. Before the arrival of Christianity, the songs sung during these outings centered on fertility, renewal and the welcoming of the light.

These celebrations are found in many countries across Eastern Europe, including Czechia and Poland, but themes have been toned down in favor of more familiar Christmas topics. However, you’ll still sometimes see people parading dressed as characters linked to these pre-Christian traditions – goats, horses, bulls and maybe even a spirit or two. Look out for kolędy (carol) singers wearing traditional costumes (including some representing pre-Christian characters) around the solstice in the Polish region of Silesia.

11. Yalda, Persian Regions

Pomegranates. guenterguni/Getty Images

Translating to “Night of Rebirth,” the festival of Yalda (also known as Shab-e-Yalda) has been celebrated in Iran and other formerly Persian regions in the Middle East and Central Asia for thousands of years, marking the return of the sunlight and abundant harvests. Traditionally, large bonfires were lit and kept burning through the morning, but today, families usually celebrate with cozy nights at home, eating fruits and nuts and drinking tea. Pomegranates, watermelon and other red fruits symbolize the returning sun and life. Tradition says that eating watermelon will protect you from the cold of winter and the heat of summer, while pomegranate will protect you from evil spirits.

12. Indigenous Mounds, Indiana, USA

Sunrise in Indiana, USA. William Reagan/Getty Images

The winter solstice has long been important to Indigenous communities in North America, including the Hopi, Zuni, Blackfeet and Ojibwe people. While many of these celebrations are not open to the public, their importance can be seen at historic sites around North America. Close to Evansville, Indiana, the historic Angel Mounds mark the location of what was once a bustling Indigenous settlement between 1000 CE and 1450 CE. The mounds align with sunrise on the summer solstice and sunset on the winter solstice, and the Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis hosts a winter solstice event so you can witness the phenomenon yourself.