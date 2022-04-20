Auschwitz-Birkenau is synonymous with the Holocaust. More than a million Jews, and many Poles and Roma, were murdered here by German Nazis during WWII…
Silesia
Occupying the southwestern part of Poland, Silesia (Śląsk, pronounced shlonsk in Polish), is a diverse collection of historically powerful cities, industrial engine rooms and low-rising, farm-flanked mountains.
Wrocław, the region's historical capital and Poland's fourth-largest city, is the overwhelming draw here, yet smaller cities such as Nysa and Jelenia Góra also offer distinctive sights and activities. To the south, stretching over the Czech border, the Sudetes Mountains promise scenic beauty and idyllic resort towns, and are popular with hikers, bikers and spa fans.
The rich and turbulent history of this region is never far beneath its charm. Silesia boasts memorable architecture ranging from medieval fortresses to baroque cathedrals. Great tragedy is also remembered here: Silesia was where Nazi Germany set up the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camps, now preserved as an essential, unforgettable memorial.
Explore Silesia
- Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial & Museum
Auschwitz-Birkenau is synonymous with the Holocaust. More than a million Jews, and many Poles and Roma, were murdered here by German Nazis during WWII…
- AAuschwitz I
Auschwitz I was only partially destroyed by the fleeing Germans, and many of the original brick buildings stand to this day as a bleak testament to the…
- BBirkenau (Auschwitz II)
Though much of Birkenau was destroyed by the retreating Germans, the size of the place, fenced off with long lines of barbed wire and watchtowers…
- Książ Castle
This impossibly photogenic castle, the largest in Silesia, commands a thickly wooded prominence in Książ. Following the destruction of an earlier…
- Kłodzko Fortress
This mighty fortification, begun under Austrian rule in the mid-17th century on the site of former strongholds dating to the 10th century, was extended…
- GGóry Stołowe National Park
The Góry Stołowe (goo-ri sto-wo-veh; Table Mountains) are among the most spectacular ranges of the Sudetes, as they’re topped by a plateau punctuated by…
- PPanorama of Racławice
Wrocław’s pride and joy is this giant painting of the battle for Polish independence fought at Racławice on 4 April 1794, between the Polish army led by…
- CChurch of Peace
This magnificent building, the largest baroque timber church in Europe, was erected between 1656 and 1657 in just 10 months. The builders were not trying…
- WWang Church
Karpacz has a curious architectural gem – Wang Church, the only Nordic Romanesque building in Poland. Pronounced 'Vang', this remarkable wooden structure…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Silesia.
See
Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial & Museum
Auschwitz-Birkenau is synonymous with the Holocaust. More than a million Jews, and many Poles and Roma, were murdered here by German Nazis during WWII…
See
Auschwitz I
Auschwitz I was only partially destroyed by the fleeing Germans, and many of the original brick buildings stand to this day as a bleak testament to the…
See
Birkenau (Auschwitz II)
Though much of Birkenau was destroyed by the retreating Germans, the size of the place, fenced off with long lines of barbed wire and watchtowers…
See
Książ Castle
This impossibly photogenic castle, the largest in Silesia, commands a thickly wooded prominence in Książ. Following the destruction of an earlier…
See
Kłodzko Fortress
This mighty fortification, begun under Austrian rule in the mid-17th century on the site of former strongholds dating to the 10th century, was extended…
See
Góry Stołowe National Park
The Góry Stołowe (goo-ri sto-wo-veh; Table Mountains) are among the most spectacular ranges of the Sudetes, as they’re topped by a plateau punctuated by…
See
Panorama of Racławice
Wrocław’s pride and joy is this giant painting of the battle for Polish independence fought at Racławice on 4 April 1794, between the Polish army led by…
See
Church of Peace
This magnificent building, the largest baroque timber church in Europe, was erected between 1656 and 1657 in just 10 months. The builders were not trying…
See
Wang Church
Karpacz has a curious architectural gem – Wang Church, the only Nordic Romanesque building in Poland. Pronounced 'Vang', this remarkable wooden structure…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Silesia
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.