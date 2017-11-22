Welcome to Finland
Inspired design, technology and epicurean scenes meet epic stretches of wilderness here in Europe's deep north, where summer's endless light balances winter’s eerie frozen magic.
Call of the Wild
The Finland you encounter will depend on the season of your visit, but whatever the month, there’s something pure in the Finnish air and spirit that’s vital and exciting. With towering forests speckled by picture-perfect lakes, as if an artist had flicked a blue-dipped paintbrush at the map, Suomi offers some of Europe’s best hiking, kayaking and canoeing. A fabulous network of national parks has well-marked routes and regularly spaced huts for overnighting, and you can observe bears and elk deep in the forests on nature-watching trips.
Summer Days
Finland’s short but sparkling sunny season sees the country burst into life. Finns seem to want to suck every last golden drop out of the summer in the hope that it will sustain them through the long, dark winter months, and there’s an explosion of good cheer and optimism. With surprisingly high temperatures for these latitudes, summer is a time for music festivals, art exhibitions, lake cruises, midnight sunshine on convivial beer terraces, idyllic days at remote waterside cottages and bountiful market produce.
After the Snowfall
Winter has its own charm as snow blankets the pines and lakes freeze over. The best way to banish the frosty subzero temperatures is to get active. Skiing is great through to May. Other pursuits include chartering a team of dogs, a posse of reindeer, or a snowmobile for a trek across snowy solitudes, lit by a beautiful, pale winter sun; catching the aurora borealis (Northern Lights) after your wood-fired sauna; drilling a hole for ice fishing; and spending a night in a glittering, iridescent ice hotel.
City Lights
Finland isn't just vast expanses of pristine wilderness. Vibrant cities stock the country's southern areas, headlined by the capital, Helsinki, an electrifying urban space with world-renowned design and music scenes. Embraced by the Baltic, it’s a spectacular ensemble of modern and stately architecture, island restaurants and stylish and quirky bars. And the ‘new Suomi’ epicurean scene is flourishing, with locally foraged flavours to the fore. Beyond Helsinki, Tampere and Turku in particular are lively, engaging cities with spirited university-student populations.
Helsinki Card
The Helsinki Card comes with a complete guidebook of all the included attractions and excellent maps of the city. With you free travel on public transport (trams, metro, buses, train, boats to the islands) as well as free entrance to all major sights and museums, the Helsinki card is a great way to explore the city. You will be well equipped to get the most out of your stay in the city. The Helsinki Card also offers great value discounts such as 30% discount on the Finnair airport bus, discounts on tours out of town, tours to Tallinn, restaurants, concerts, sports, sauna, rentals and much more. You can choose a 24-, 48- or 72-hour Helsinki Card or Helsinki Card Region which also includes free travel on public transport in whole metropolitan area and rail link between Helsinki city center and Helsinki-Vantaa Airport. SAVE MONEY WITH THE HELSINKI CARD OFFERING: Free Helsinki Audio City Tour Panorama Sightseeing Tour in 10 languages (operates daily) Unlimited travel on Helsinki’s public buses, trams, metro, trains and boats Free admission to top museums and attractions Complimentary travel to and discounted entry to Korkeasaari Zoo Island Free travel to and admission to Suomenlinna Fortress 30% discount on the Finnair airport bus between central Helsinki and Helsinki Airport Complimentary guidebook, including city map and sightseeing information, available in English, German, Swedish, Russian and Finnish.
Helsinki Sightseeing Canal Cruise
Hop aboard your sightseeing cruise at the Market Square in central Helsinki and take a seat in the boat’s lower saloon, or take a stroll around the deck, admiring the sights of Helsinki as you cruise. Some 62 miles (100km) of gorgeous coastline frame the city, and the sea that surrounds it is home to an archipelago of nearly 300 islands. Watch out for Korkeasaari Island, home to Helsinki Zoo, and pass the incredible Suomenlinna Maritime Fortress – a UNESCO World Heritage Site that straddles several skerries (smaller islands) in the Helsinki archipelago. Listen to the onboard commentary to learn fun facts and trivia about this top Helsinki attraction; built in the mid-18th century, the maritime fortress was created as a principal military base for Sweden during the Russo-Swedish War.Order a drink from the onboard bar (own expense), and relax while gliding past Degerö Canal, one of the city’s iconic waterways. Look out for Helsinki’s impressive fleet of icebreaker ships, which help keep most of Finland’s ports open throughout the bitter winters, and hear tales of the city’s history. Founded as an important hub for Baltic Sea trade in the 16th century, Helsinki was later conquered by Russia before becoming the independent city as it stands today. After 1.5 hours cruising around the shoreline, return to the port near Market Square.
Helsinki Shore Excursion: Hop-On Hop-Off Tour
One of Scandinavia’s most laid-back cities, Helsinki is relaxed yet vibrant with a host of exciting attractions just waiting to be explored. Architecture harks back to days of Russian and Swedish rule, and the city’s maritime heritage gives its history an interesting edge. So when your cruise ship docks in port, hop aboard your comfortable, open-top, double-decker bus and discover sightseeing opportunities galore.Admire top city attractions such as Senate Square – home to Helsinki Cathedral – and Temppeliaukio Church, a place of worship and concert venue that is carved from local bedrock. Pass the functionalist Lasipalatsi building or perhaps hop off at the Market Square, Helsinki’s most international and famous market.With your ticket, you can remain on the bus for an entire loop (roughly 1.5 hours) as you listen to the informative audio commentary, or you can hop on and off at any of the eight stops around the city to explore Helsinki’s countless delights.Helsinki Hop-On Hop-Off Tour Stops: Senate Square The Olympia Terminal / Silja Line Café Ursula Eira (Only 15min walking to/from Hernesaari cruise terminal LMA, LMB) Hernesaari Cruise Terminal (Stop only on the certain cruise ship days) Melkki Cruise Terminal (Stop only on the certain cruise ship days) Flea Market Swedish Theatre Market Square Kiasma Temppeliaukio Church (Rock Church) Sibelius monument Olympic Stadium (Olympic Stadium under renovation) National Museum, Parliament House and Helsinki Music Centre Ateneum Art Museum, Central Railway Station This excursion is not covered by our worry-free policy.
Helsinki Red Bus 24h Hop-On Hop-Off Ticket
Enjoy excellent views of Finland's vibrant capital Helsinki from comfort of the top of a double-decker bus. The tour takes you to all the main sights and the must-sees of Helsinki including Senate Square, the city centre and Bulevardi avenue with a range of high-end restaurants, cafes and art galleries lining the street.The tour also include a stop at the cruise terminal. Extensive multilingual audio guide through individual head phones is available in 10 languages. The tour departs daily every half an hour and you may board the bus at any of the 18 stops around the city, listed below. Full list of stops:1. Senate Square2. Havis Amanda3. Olympia Terminal / Mannerheim Museum4. Kaivopuisto Park5. Eira6. Hernesaari Cruise Terminal (for cruise ships)7. Melkki Cruise Terminal (for cruise ships)8. Hietalahti Flea Market / Market Hall9. Bulevardi10. Tennis Palace / Kamppi11. Rock Church12. Sibelius Monument13. Olympic Stadium14. Parliament / National Museum15. City Centre / Lasipalatsi16. Swedish Theatre17. Esplanade / Market Square18. Senate Square
City Sightseeing Helsinki Hop On Hop Off Tour
A famously laid-back Scandinavian city, Helsinki is relaxed yet vibrant with a host of exciting attractions that beg to be discovered. Architecture harks back to days of Russian and Swedish rule, and the city’s maritime heritage gives its history an interesting edge. So hop aboard your comfortable, open-top, double-decker bus and discover sightseeing opportunities galore.Admire top city attractions such as Senate Square – home to Helsinki Cathedral – and Temppeliaukio Church, a place of worship and concert venue that is carved from local bedrock. Pass the functionalist Lasipalatsi building or perhaps hop off at the Market Square, Helsinki’s most international and famous market.With your ticket, you can remain on the bus for an entire loop (roughly 1.5 hours) as you listen to the informative audio commentary, or you can hop on and off at any of the 18 stops around the city to explore Helsinki’s countless delights.Helsinki Hop-On Hop-Off Tour Stops: Senate Square The Olympia Terminal (Silja Line) / Mannerheim Museum Cafe Ursula/ Kaivopuisto Park Compass Square Eira Hernesaari Cruise Terminal Löyly Melkki Cruise Terminal Flea Market/ Bulevardi Swedish Theater/ Design Museum Market Square (Departure point for Beautiful Canal Route) Kiasma/ Central Railway Station Temppeliaukio Church (Rock Church) Sibelius Monument Olympic Stadium National Museum/ Parliament House/ Helsinki Music Center Ateneum Art Museum/ Central Railway Station Botanic Garden
Helsinki National Hall with Sibelius Finland Music Experience
The Sibelius Finland live concert takes place at the centrally located Helsinki National Hall, Address Aleksanterinkatu 44 in Finnish Kansallissali, known for its Romantic style.This inspiring musical and visual production introduces you to a piece of Finnish culture through the compositions of Jean Sibelius (1865-1957): Finlandia, Kuusi, Romance, Rondino, and Valse Triste. Performed by some of the best musicians in Finland in cooperation with the Sibelius Academy, the narrated performance features images of Finland and selected graphic illustrations by an award-winning professor of art and design. Through his graphics, you'll gain insight into the importance of nature to Finnish identity, which is also a theme in Jean Sibelius' compositions.