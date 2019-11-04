In the heart of the majestic Canadian Rockies, Banff and Lake Louise rightfully take their place among the most exquisitely beautiful places on Earth. This corner of Alberta attracts thousands of scenery seekers year-round, but if you want to avoid the crowds, plan a trip in winter – especially near Christmas.

Banff National Park is home to three world-class ski resorts – Banff Sunshine, Lake Louise Ski Resort, and Mt Norquay. Yet you don't need to be a winter sports enthusiast to visit the landmark settlements in Canada's oldest national park at this time of year. From taking in mountain views to exploring the depths of a fascinating cave system, there are plenty of other ways to keep yourself entertained during the snowy season.

Cross your fingers for a good northern lights forecast, pack your warmest layers and head to Banff and Lake Louise to see how much frosty fun you can have. Here are some of the best wintry activities to try.

The views from the top of Sulphur Mountain are equally impressive whether hike or take the gondola © Shutterstock / Shawn.ccf

1. Hike or glide to the Sulphur Mountain summit

Perhaps the best way to acquaint yourself with the lay of the land is to summit Banff’s Sulphur Mountain (2451m/8041ft). Climb the 5.5km (3.4-mile) alpine switchback trail, which begins at the Upper Hot Springs parking lot and emerges at the summit. Alternatively, you can glide to the top in the Banff Gondola, which takes just eight minutes. As you stroll around the rooftop observation deck, you’ll see six snowy mountain ranges and have sweeping views of the Bow Valley and the town of Banff below. And between mid-November and Christmas, you’ll also find Santa’s workshop in full swing up here.

2. Take an ice walk in Johnston Canyon

A local outfitter will supply you with ice cleats and hiking poles for the moderate trek to the must-see cerulean blue waterfalls in Johnston Canyon. On the 4.8km (3-mile) round-trip journey, you’ll be treated to dramatic views of frozen waterfalls and snow-covered trees inside the towering canyon walls. Johnston Canyon is also a popular place for ice climbing, so you may see climbers making their way up the icefalls as you hike along the icy trails and catwalks. If this inspires you to try ice climbing, you’ll find Johnston Canyon has an excellent range of routes suitable for beginners and experts alike.

Moraine Lake is the perfect place to try forest bathing © Josiah Holwick / properfilms

3. Go forest bathing at Moraine Lake and find inner peace

This is one kind of immersion you won't need swimwear for. Forest bathing originated in Japan and is known there as shinrin-yoku, which means “taking in the atmosphere of the forest.” Hire a guide from Forest Fix to lead you through a guided meditation and take a hyper-conscious slow walk in the woods, listen to the birds, smell the trees and breathe in the crisp mountain air. Over the past few years, this form of nature therapy has caught on everywhere, and Moraine Lake’s solitude makes it the perfect location to try it out.

4. Explore the geological features of Rat’s Nest Cave

Open year-round, the Rat’s Nest Cave near Canmore has more than 3km (2 miles) of tunnels and plenty of geological features to keep it interesting. Once you reach the Grotto, you’ll be more than 54m (180ft) underground. Your guide from Canmore Cave Tours will give you a lesson in natural history as you delve into this subterranean safari and even worm your way through the “challenge squeeze” if you're up for it. For a once-in-a-lifetime experience, plan your visit to coincide with one of the special events that take place in the cave’s Grand Gallery, which have previously included Christmas holiday concerts and movie screenings.

A soak in Banff Upper Hot Springs will warm you up after a chilly day in the mountains © Adam Hinchliffe / Shutterstock

5. Soothe aching muscles at Banff Upper Hot Springs

After a day of cold adventures, relax in the steamy Banff Upper Hot Springs while watching the sun go down behind snowy peaks. Lying at 1609m (5280ft), Banff National Park’s only hot springs pool is also the highest of the Canadian Rockies' hot springs and has a sustained water temperature between 37ºC and 40ºC (98ºF and 104ºF). Forget your swimmers? No problem – rent a (fully sanitized) 1930s-inspired heritage bathing suit for $2.25, absolutely worth the price considering you’ll walk away with some of the best photos of your trip.

6. Soar above the mountains on a helicopter tour

One of the most exhilarating ways to appreciate the staggering grandeur of the Canadian Rockies is to fly high above them, getting a close look at the snow-capped peaks and marveling at the dazzling turquoise-hued lakes in the valleys below. Alpine Helicopter Tours will whisk you up in a helicopter, piloted by an expert aviator, for 25 to 5 minutes of glorious sightseeing that'll have you exclaiming “Heli-yeah!”

Join in the festive fun with seasonal activities including sleigh rides © James_Gabbert / Getty Images

7. Welcome the holiday season with festive celebrations

The Banff and Lake Louise holiday season kicks off with the annual Santa Claus Celebration of Lights in November, when everyone gathers in downtown Banff to welcome Kris Kringle to town. Find fairy-tale activities throughout the town, including browsing locally made artisan gifts at the Christmas Market and celebrating Christmas traditions at the Fairmont Banff Springs “castle.” And don't miss out on the program of festive performances, with local acts taking to the Cascade Castle Main Stage.

8. Learn about natural remedies on a medicinal walk

Find out about ancient plant-based remedies with an expert from Mahikan Trails on a snowshoe tour through the woods at Cascade Ponds. Your guide will educate you about the healing powers of various Indigenous plants and trees at this day-use area inside Banff National Park, which also has arguably the best views of Mt Rundle. It's also a good place for spotting wildlife.