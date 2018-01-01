Welcome to Lake Louise
When you're done with gawping on the shimmering lakeshore, try hiking up into the beckoning mountains beyond. Lake Louise also has a widely lauded ski resort and some equally enticing cross-country options. Thirteen kilometers to the southeast along a winding seasonal road is Moraine Lake, another spectacularly located body of water; it may not have the dazzling color of its famous sibling, but has an equally beguiling backdrop in the Valley of Ten Peaks and the jaw-dropping Tower of Babel, which ascends solidly skyward. In summer, this narrow road is sometimes shut to new visitors for short periods to empty out the traffic.
The village of Lake Louise, just off Hwy 1, is little more than an outdoor shopping mall, a gas station and a handful of hotels. The object of all your yearnings is 5km away by car or an equitable distance on foot along the pleasantly wooded Louise Creek trail, if the bears aren't out on patrol (check at the visitor center).
The Bow Valley Parkway between Banff Town and Lake Louise is slightly slower, but much more scenic, than Hwy 1. As it isn't fenced, it's a great route for wildlife sightings.
Lake Louise activities
Columbia Icefield with Glacier Skywalk from Banff
The Columbia Icefield is one of the largest accumulations of ice south of the Arctic Circle. The Icefields Parkway runs from Banff National Park into Jasper National Park and is one of the most scenic drives in Canada. Visit Lake Louise, the icon of the Canadian Rockies, before your spectacular journey along the Icefields Parkway. At Lake Louise stand on its emerald green shores with a picture perfect view of the Victoria Glacier. With photographic stops at Crowfoot Glacier and Peyto Lake, you head towards the impressive view at the Big Hill. On this guided tour learn about the unique ecosystem and the creation of the glaciers you experience on your way to the Columbia Icefield. After your ride on the all-terrain Ice Explorer, there is time to visit the Glacier Gallery, restaurant or gift shop at the Icefields Centre. Return to Banff in the late afternoon This tour is seasonal and only operates from May through to October.
Columbia Icefield Tour with Glacier Skywalk from Calgary
From Calgary, you'll travel the Trans Canada Highway across the prairie, through rolling foothills and into the Canadian Rocky Mountains and Banff National Park. Take a morning stroll on the shore of Lake Louise where Mount Victoria and the Victoria Glacier create a stunning backdrop. Visit Lake Louise, the icon of the Canadian Rockies, before your spectacular journey along the Icefields Parkway. At Lake Louise stroll along its emerald green shores with a picture-perfect view of the Victoria Glacier. With photographic stops at Crowfoot Glacier and Peyto Lake, you head towards the impressive view at the Big Hill. Then embark on one of the most scenic drives in Canada, the Icefield Parkway. Ride on the all-terrain Ice Explorer and delight in the excursion on the Athabascar Glacier. Step out onto the glacier and stand on the ancient ice! On your scenic return trip, a stop in Banff provides time to dine and explore this historic mountain town before departing for Calgary in the evening. Please note: This tour is seasonal and only operates from May through to October.
Lake Louise and Moraine Lake Tour
On this afternoon sightseeing tour, you'll visit the "Jewel of the Canadian Rockies", Lake Louise, and the world renowned Moraine Lake. Learn about the mountaineering history and how a tragic accident at Lake Louise shaped Canadian mountain culture. Finally, walk to a viewpoint in the Valley of Ten Peaks overlooking Moraine Lake and capture fantastic photos and memories that will last a lifetime. Please Note: Early season road closures will limit access to Moraine Lake (until late May). Inquire at time of booking to learn the alternate stops and locations being used. Tour Highlights: Bow Valley Parkway Castle Mountain Lake Louise Chateau Lake Louise Moraine Lake This tour is seasonal and only operates from April through to November.
Hop-On and Hop-Off Banff Bus
The HopOnBanff buses transport you to the top attractions in Banff National Park. Hop-on and hop-off at the Banff Townsite, Johnston Canyon, Lake Louise, Moraine Lake, Samson Mall, and the Lake Louise Gondola.Please note, the later you depart the fewer places you can explore. The 3:05 pm departure from Banff still gives time at Johnston Canyon or can be used as a one way to Lake Louise.Grizzly Route: Departing the Moose Hotel and Suites on Banff Avenue at 7:45am, 9:30am, 12:15pm, and 3:05pm or the Banff Train Station at 7:50am, 9:35am, 12:15pm, and 3:05pm and looping around Johnston Canyon, Lake Louise Gondola, Lake Louise Village (Samson Mall), Lake Louise, Moraine Lake and then looping back to the Banff Train Station in reverse order with the last bus arriving in Banff at 5:45pm every day.On board each bus is an English-speaking host that will provide knowledge of the area, colorful stories, and also act as a personal concierge that can book other activities, simply take your photo, or even make dinner reservations for you.Connect with spectacular scenery.Explore the Banff Townsite at your own pace, rent a bike, hit the hot springs, or do some shopping. Hop off at Johnston Canyon and hike up to the beautiful Upper and Lower Falls or even go all the way up to the famous Ink Pots. Soar by gondola or chairlift to the most stunning views on the Lake Louise Gondola (skip the lines and purchase a direct to lift pass aboard your HopOnBanff bus). Take the time to enjoy Lake Louise and all that it has to offer. From the Lake Agnes Teahouse to the breathtaking Plain of Six Glaciers. Samson Mall, down in the village of Lake Louise is a great place to have some food, rent bikes, or visit the award winning Information Center.The buses are school bus style and professionally driven. They are all guaranteed to be five years old or newer. Each bus seats up to 48 passengers.
Lake Louise Night Snowshoe Tour
Experience what it feels like to be in a winter forest while getting a rare, behind-the-scenes look at what really goes on at a busy ski resort after the last chair of the day. With easy-to-use snowshoes and friendly instructors, almost anyone can journey to some of the most thrilling panoramic winter views formerly only available to skiers and riders. The price of this tour includes a guide, head lamps rental, snowshoe rental, a snack, and a hot beverage, plus transfer to and from hotels in Lake Louise. The difficulty level is moderate. Please Note: Snowshoe tours require a minimum of two people. Children must be at least eight years or older to participate. Guests are required to wear warm winter gear. It's suggested to bring a winter jacket, snow pants, gloves, winter footwear, warm socks, and a toque or balaclava. A light backpack is also a good idea to carry a camera, water, and snacks.
4-Day Bicycle Tour through Canadian Rockies
Depart from either Jasper or Edmonton. The local tour operator will provide a pickup from Edmonton International Airport, and a transport to any local hotel accommodation (included). Bike rentals, if needed, are also available for an additional extra.If arriving in Jasper instead of Edmonton, the tour operator will have one night's accommodation booked. Meet the next day around noon to start the tour. Day 1: Transfer to Jasper in a Mercedes van, Icefields Parkway to Sunwapta Falls – Total Distance: 56 kilometers (35 miles). There will be a pickup from a local accommodation at 8am for a transfer to Jasper. After a quick review of the route and some bike safety tips, set off out of town and onto the beautiful Icefields Parkway. There will be one rest stop at the spectacular Athabasca Falls. Then continue on to the accommodations at the Sunwapta Falls Hotel. A delicious 3-course meal will be served in the on-site restaurant. Day 2: Sunwapta Falls to Saskatchewan River Crossing – Total Distance: 98 kilometers (62 miles) Climb past Tangle Falls towards a lunch stop in the shadow of the great Columbia Icefields. After a nutritious meal, a well-deserved break, and a bit more climbing, a rewarding, 15-kilometer downhill section awaits. Sweep down towards the valley floor again and onto the impressive cliffs and waterfalls of the Weeping Wall. Enjoy a cold drink under Mt. Wilson at the Crossing Resort.Day 3: Bow Pass to Lake Louise – Total Distance: 85 kilometers (53 miles)Climb out of the valley in the shadow of Mount Murchison. Shortly after, the terrain levels off again. Cruise towards Bow Pass where the final challenge of the tour awaits. The reward will be witnessing a panoramic view of Peyto Lake like no other. In the distance, the valley that has been ridden over the past couple days can be seen in all its glory, surrounded by mountains as far as the eye can see. Descend to the shores of Bow Lake for a well-deserved lunch break before rolling downhill to Lake Louise.Day 4: Final ride into Banff / Canmore – Total Distance: 60 to 85 kilometers (37 to 53 miles)Pedal the final 60 kilometers on gently rolling hills and flats towards Banff on the Bow Valley Parkway. Take a rest break under Castle Mountain before joining a bike path that leads into the town of Banff. Afterwards, enjoy a group lunch (own expense) to celebrate this fantastic achievement of riding a bike through Canada’s Rockies. Transfers are then provided to Calgary or Edmonton.