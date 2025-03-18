Often seen as an affordable holiday destination, Spain has more than its fair share of unruly tourists. While many resorts and beach towns seem dedicated to bacchanalia-type behavior, and Spaniards themselves are no strangers to late nights out, being drunk and obnoxious in the street is one of the biggest complaints among the many levied against tourists. Judging by recent protests in major destinations like Mallorca, Barcelona and the Canary Islands, the anti-tourism sentiment is growing, fueled by overcrowding and rising living costs.

Spain is a large and environmentally diverse country, but overtourism affects how locals experience day-to-day life, especially as bad tourist behaviors disrupt routine.

One of the biggest issues is the overcrowding of city centers and areas around major attractions. At the Sagrada Familia, a selfie ban had to be put in place to stop TikTokers from monopolizing the metro escalator to make social media videos. In Mallorca, long queues are known to form at Caló des Moro, a small “hidden” cove in Mallorca, just to get down to the water.

If you’re coming to Spain and want to avoid being part of the problem, there are lots of ways you can plan a deeper and more unique trip that goes below the surface of the top 10 lists. In addition to learning the proper etiquette and common sense of how to behave – if you wouldn’t do it at home, you shouldn’t do it here – there are many places in Spain you can go that are truly off the beaten path for first-time visitors, where you won’t have to contend with too many other tourists and local protest.

Of course, if you only have time for the main sights, for which the crowds will be unavoidable, here are the essential dos and don’ts on your next trip to Spain – including ways to dig a little deeper with your travel plans.

When visiting the Sagrada Familia, do not monopolize the space for your own photos. Mark Green/Shutterstock

At Spanish historical sites, don’t…

1. Forget to make reservations for busy attractions. During high season especially, crowds are controlled using timed entry tickets for many landmarks, so you might not be able to get in if you just show up.

2. Monopolize the space for a photo shoot. If the area is crowded, take your photo and keep moving. Many sites will ban tripods, so stopping to film a video in the middle of a busy museum, for example, won’t be possible.

3. Get pickpocketed. In crowds, it’s open season for pickpocketers, so be mindful of where you keep your belongings. If you’re dining outside, don’t leave your phone on the table (where it can be snatched), and place your bag down in a way that no one can run away with it. If you have your luggage with you, put it somewhere you can see it, never behind your back.

4. Dress improperly while visiting places of worship. Spain is full of beautiful churches, and if you’re sightseeing in the summer, it’s easy to forget you should cover your shoulders and legs, and take off your hat out of respect. In some churches, you may even be provided with a shawl if you don’t have your own.

5. Sneak photos when you’re not supposed to. Every place has its own photography rules. Some are there to protect delicate artworks, while others exist out of respect for places of worship, especially during a service.

Seek out places beyond Barcelona and Madrid, like Seville and its Plaza de España. Kirk Fisher/Shutterstock

In Spanish cities, don't...

6. Think Spain is just Barcelona and Madrid. These may be the two largest cities, but there is so much more to see, from the historic cities of Andalucía like Seville and Granada to the fantastic pintxos in San Sebastián and the flamboyant traditions of Valencia.

7. Avoid public transportation. Buses and metros in Spanish cities are quite safe and an effective way to get around.

8. Assume that everyone speaks English. In hotels and at major tourist landmarks, it’s generally safe to assume that people will speak English, but this might not be true for the cafe owner or the attendant at the pharmacy. Do your best to memorize a few basic phrases, and keep your translator app handy.

9. Ignore the local language. Spain is a multilingual country with multiple official languages, including Catalan, Basque, and Galician. Street signs will usually be in both languages, and you will earn major bonus points with locals if you learn a few phrases.

10. Forget to greet the shopkeeper with an “hola” or “buenos días/tardes.” It’s a common courtesy, and it’s seen as rude if you don’t acknowledge the person.

11. Get in the way of commuters. When you’re on the metro, stick to the right when going up the stairs or using the escalator so people can get by. The same goes for narrow streets or passageways in busy traffic areas. When you’re walking in a big group, don’t take up the whole sidewalk.

12. Walk in the bike lanes. In bike-friendly cities, stay out of the dedicated lanes, which are meant for cyclists and scooters. Even if you just think it’s only for a second, you’re putting yourself and other people in danger.

Tourists are known to line up just to get down to the water at Caló des Moro. Sabine Klein/Shutterstock

At Spanish resorts and islands, don’t…

13. Walk around in your swimwear. Once you get off the beach and back into the city center, it’s considered improper to be walking around shirtless or in a bikini top.

14. Be noisy when coming home at night. Tourists are known to overindulge in Spain when drinking and to be overly loud when walking through the streets at night. Be mindful that people are trying to sleep above, and if you have to go, hold it until you get home – not on the streets!

15. Feed the animals. Spanish seagulls and pigeons are surviving just fine without your leftover sandwich crusts.

16. Buy cocktails from beach hawkers. On busy beaches, particularly in urban areas, you’ll often see people carrying trays of cocktails like mojitos, which look deceptively fresh. Stick to canned drinks if you have to, because you really don’t want to know how they keep the drinks cold.

When planning your trip, don’t…

17. Try to do it all. Spain is huge. Unless you have a few months to spare, it will be difficult to see everything in one trip. Instead, stick to one region at a time so you can dig deeper into the culture and have more time to find the more hidden spots.

18. Forget about the national parks. Spain has so much more to see beyond the cities and the beaches. If you want an adventure in the mountains, consider Picos de Europa in Cantabria and Asturias or Aigüestortes i Estany Maurici in Catalonia. Or, you could stick with the beach theme and take the ferry to Cíes Islands in Galicia.

19. Only visit big cities. Spain is full of wonderful “second cities” where you can often find a more authentic pace of life compared to the major urban hubs. You’ll find it easy to get there by train. Some of my favorites are Zaragoza, for underrated architecture and art history, and Logroño, for a great tapas scene with the vineyards of La Rioja in your backyard.

20. Ignore long-distance buses. The train can’t get you everywhere, but the bus gets you pretty close. It’s not always the easiest or cheapest way to get somewhere, but if you don’t want to drive, it’s nice to have an option.

Only order paella for lunch. Unai Huizi Photography/Shutterstock

While eating and drinking, don’t…

21. Forget that dinners are late. You might be used to having dinner at 6pm at home, but in Spain, most restaurants won’t open for dinner until 8pm, and they don’t fill up until about 9.

22. Wait for them to bring the bill. Your server will rarely bring the bill to the table, so you will have to ask for it (la cuenta, por favor). If you cannot get your server’s attention, which is often the case, it’s acceptable to go up to the counter and pay so you can be on your way.

23. Order sangría. It seems like the most typical Spanish drink, but ordering this is a dead giveaway that you're new in Spain. Try ordering a vermouth or tinto de verano, which is wine with a splash of soda and lime, if you want to fit in.

24. Eat at a restaurant with pictures on the menu. It’s very unlikely that you will have authentic Spanish food, especially if it’s on a busy street with a lot of tourist traffic and if someone is standing outside trying to convince you to sit down.

25. Order paella for dinner. Paella is a lunchtime thing, and it’s time-consuming to make. Although you can find restaurants willing to serve it at night, chances are it won’t be freshly made.