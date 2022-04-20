Getty Images/age fotostock RM

Logroño

Logroño is a stately wine-country town with a heart of tree-studded squares, narrow streets and hidden corners. There are few monuments here, but perhaps more importantly to some, a great selection of pintxos (Basque tapas) bars. In fact, Logroño is quickly gaining a culinary reputation to rival anywhere in Spain.

Explore Logroño

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Logroño.

    Museo de la Rioja

    Housed in a lovely 18th-century baroque building, this superb museum takes you on a wild romp through Riojan history and culture in both Spanish and…

    Catedral de Santa María de la Redonda

    The Catedral de Santa María de la Redonda sits on the site of a 12th-century oratory, and was built in varying styles between the 15th and 18th centuries…

    Iglesia de San Bartolomé

    The impressive main entrance of Logroño's oldest church (built between the 12th and 13th centuries) has a splendid portico of deeply receding borders and…

