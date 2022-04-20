Housed in a lovely 18th-century baroque building, this superb museum takes you on a wild romp through Riojan history and culture in both Spanish and…
Logroño
Logroño is a stately wine-country town with a heart of tree-studded squares, narrow streets and hidden corners. There are few monuments here, but perhaps more importantly to some, a great selection of pintxos (Basque tapas) bars. In fact, Logroño is quickly gaining a culinary reputation to rival anywhere in Spain.
Explore Logroño
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Logroño.
