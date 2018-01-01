Welcome to Zaragoza
The historic centre (between the Río Ebro, Calle del Coso and Avenida César Augusto) is refreshingly almost traffic-free, including the vast, 400m-long Plaza del Pilar alongside the famous basilica.
Valencia, Barcelona, and Zaragoza 4-Day Tour from Madrid
Leave Madrid behind and embark on a 4-day trip to some of Spain's loveliest cities: Valencia, Barcelona and Zaragoza. Admire the beautiful landscape as you travel by AVE, high speed train to the Mediterranean city of Valencia, where you’ll take a short panoramic sightseeing tour and see the City of Arts and Sciences (Ciudad de las Artes y de las Ciencias) among other sights. Have time to explore more on your own; you may join an optional walking tour and visit the Silk Exchange and the Fallas Museum at additional cost. In Barcelona, enjoy a guided city tour and take in views of the city skyline and the Barcelona Port from the Park of Montjuic. During your free time, don’t miss Antoni Gaudí’s masterpieces, including La Sagrada Familia, Park Güell and Casa Milá (La Pedrera). Continue to Zaragoza, where your guide will recommend the top attractions to visit at your leisure, such as the Basilica del Pilar and La Seo Cathedral.Three nights of accommodation in a superior hotel and three breakfasts are included.Please see the Itinerary section below for details on each day of the tour.
Cordoba, Granada, Valencia, Barcelona 7-Day Tour from Madrid
Leave Madrid behind for this seven-day adventure to Spain's loveliest cities – Cordoba, Seville, Granada, Valencia, Barcelona and Zaragoza. As you depart Madrid, enjoy the journey through the legendary country of Don Quixote to reach your first stop, Cordoba.In Cordoba, visit the Mosque of Cordoba and the Jewish Quarter, which will reveal a beautiful network of alleys, squares and whitewashed courtyards, reflecting the importance of the city in the medieval period. The highlights of Spain continue throughout your seven days as you visit these historic and picturesque Spanish cities.Enjoy the following sights, stops and attractions on your tour: See the cathedral, the Alcazar, and the Santa Cruz quarter of Seville, a lively city of Arab influence on the banks of the Guadalquivir River. Admire the Arab architecture of the Alhambra and the Generalife Gardens in Granada. Visit Valencia, with its Silk Exchange and the City of Arts and Sciences. Have both free time and a guided tour in Barcelona, home to Antoni Gaudi masterpieces like La Sagrada Familia and Park Güell. Spend free time in Zaragoza, where your guide will recommend the top attractions like the Basilica del Pilar and La Seo Cathedral. Six nights of accommodation in either a standard hotel or superior hotel (your choice) are included. Six breakfasts and three dinners are also included.Please see the Itinerary section below for details on each day of the tour.
Zaragoza Wine tasting and tapas in the ancient city
Itinerary Meet guide at Cesar Augusto Monument Guided walkingn tour of Zaragoza historical center 4 stops at gourmet shops with wine tastings of local wines & tapas Culinary & cultural talks with local guide about Zaragoza This culinary and cultural experience in Zaragoza is desinged by me to show visitors the influences from the city's surrounding Northern and Eastern Mediterranean neighbors. Zaragoza is located in the region of Aragon, which has 4 Denominación of Origén (DO) certified wine regions. These provinces are Somotano, Calatayud, Campo de Borja and Cariñena. With me, you will have the chance to taste wine from each of these DO provinces and learn how to properly compare the different flavors and aromas of each wine during the guided tastings. Somotano in Latin means "beneath the moutians" which describes exactly the geographical location of the province. Here, black and white grape varieties ar grown in over 4,000 hectares of land. The second province is Calatayud, which is most popular for it's Garnacha grapes, ecompassing roughly one-third of the provinces grape agriculture. Third, is the province of Cariñena, know for producing young wines with excellent balance of acidic and fruity flavors. Lastly, the fourth DO province is Campo de Borja, which produces a unique white wine made from 100 percent Macabeo grapes. Each tasting will take place in a gourmet shop where I will gice you expert guidance. Tapas will also be included, featuring Aragonese cuisine, like local products such as cheeses and Teural ham!
ALL SPAIN Small group English only
Day 1. MADRID - CORDOBA - SEVILLE (Monday) Departure through La Mancha to Cordoba. Sightseeing tour, visiting its famous Mosque-Cathedral and Jewish Quarter. After the visit continue to Sevilla. Dinner and accommodations. Optional tour to attend a flamenco show. Day 2. SEVILLE (Tuesday) Half board in the hotel. Morning city tour. Optional artistic tour including the Royal Alcazar Palace. Afternoon at leisure to continue discovering the city. Day 3. SEVILLE - GRANADA (Wednesday) Breakfast. Departure to Granada. Sightseeing tour visiting the Alhambra Day 4. GRANADA - VALENCIA (Thursday) Breakfast. Departure via Guadix, Baza and Puerto Lumbreras towards the Mediterranean coast and arrival to Valencia. Accommodations. Day 5. VALENCIA - BARCELONA (Friday) Breakfast. Free time. At mid morning departure to Barcelona. Arrival and accommodations. Day 6. BARCELONA (Saturday) Breakfast and accommodations. Morning city sightseeing tour. Day 7. BARCELONA - ZARAGOZA - SAN SEBASTIAN (Sunday) Breakfast. Departure to Zaragoza. Short stop. Continuation to San Sebastian. Dinner and accommodations. Day 8. SAN SEBASTIAN - BILBAO - SANTILLANA - SANTANDER (Monday) Breakfast. Departure to Bilbao. Short panoramic tour. Continuation to Santillana del Mar, city considered as a National Monument. Short stop and continue to Santander. Dinner and accommodations. Day 9. SANTANDER - COVADONGA - OVIEDO (Tuesday) Breakfast. Departure through Picos de Europa mountains. Arrival to Covadonga with free time to visit the Shrine and continuation to Oviedo. Dinner and accommodations Day 10. OVIEDO - GIJON - LUGO (Wednesday) Breakfast. Departure to Gijon the second capital of The region of Asturias. Short panoramic tour and continuation to Galicia. Dinner and accommodations. Day 11. LUGO - LA CORUÑA (Thursday) Breakfast. Departure to La Coruña. Short panoramic tour. In the afternoon optional excursion to the Rías Altas through typical villages as Pontedeume, Betanzos, etc. Dinner and accommodations. Day 12. LA CORUÑA - SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA (Friday) Breakfast. Departure to Santiago de Compostela. City tour of this legendary pilgrimage town, Plaza del Obradoiro, Cathedral, etc. Afternoon at leisure. Dinner and accommodations. Day 13. SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA - RIAS BAJAS - VIGO (Saturday) Breakfast and departure for the area of the Spanish Fjords (Rias Bajas), through splendid landscapes: La Toja Island, ría de Arosa and Pontevedra. Optional excursion to Santa Tecla and Valença do Miño across the Portuguese border. Continuation to Vigo. Dinner and accommodations. Day 14. VIGO - MADRID (Sunday) Breakfast. We will begin our journey through the Galician Mountains to return to Madrid crossing the Castilian region. Arrival in Madrid and end of our services.
NORTH OF SPAIN
North of Spain
