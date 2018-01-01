Zaragoza Wine tasting and tapas in the ancient city

Itinerary Meet guide at Cesar Augusto Monument Guided walkingn tour of Zaragoza historical center 4 stops at gourmet shops with wine tastings of local wines & tapas Culinary & cultural talks with local guide about Zaragoza This culinary and cultural experience in Zaragoza is desinged by me to show visitors the influences from the city's surrounding Northern and Eastern Mediterranean neighbors. Zaragoza is located in the region of Aragon, which has 4 Denominación of Origén (DO) certified wine regions. These provinces are Somotano, Calatayud, Campo de Borja and Cariñena. With me, you will have the chance to taste wine from each of these DO provinces and learn how to properly compare the different flavors and aromas of each wine during the guided tastings. Somotano in Latin means "beneath the moutians" which describes exactly the geographical location of the province. Here, black and white grape varieties ar grown in over 4,000 hectares of land. The second province is Calatayud, which is most popular for it's Garnacha grapes, ecompassing roughly one-third of the provinces grape agriculture. Third, is the province of Cariñena, know for producing young wines with excellent balance of acidic and fruity flavors. Lastly, the fourth DO province is Campo de Borja, which produces a unique white wine made from 100 percent Macabeo grapes. Each tasting will take place in a gourmet shop where I will gice you expert guidance. Tapas will also be included, featuring Aragonese cuisine, like local products such as cheeses and Teural ham!