Museo del Teatro de Caesaraugusta

The finest in Zaragoza's quartet of Roman museums was discovered during excavation of a building site in 1972. Great efforts, including an entertaining 15-minute audiovisual, have been made to help visitors visualise the splendour of this theatre that accommodated 6000 spectators on more than 30 rows of seating. The theatre is visible from the surrounding streets and is protected by a huge polycarbonate roof, 25m above ground, that is set at the height of the top of the original building.

The adjoining museum goes into interesting detail about Roman drama, the history of this theatre and the actors and audiences who frequented it, and what happened on its site in post-Roman times.