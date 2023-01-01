Museo Goya

Apart from Madrid’s Museo del Prado, this exceedingly well-laid-out museum contains arguably the best exposé of the work of one of Spain’s greatest artists. Each of the three floors has a different focus, the 2nd floor being the one that exhibits Goya's own work. Four complete sets of his prints are on show, including the groundbreaking Desastres de la Guerra (Disasters of War), a bitter attack on the cruelty of war.

Also here are Goya's first self-portrait (1775) and his well-known portraits of King Carlos IV and Queen María Luisa.