The smallest of Zaragoza's Roman museums displays the subterranean remains of the city's one-time bathhouse. The ruined pool is not particularly compelling in itself, but it is given extra oomph by technological gadgets and an audiovisual show (every 30 minutes) that reconstructs the baths to their 1st century BCE glory. Also on display is a strangely intimate line of communal public latrines that predated the baths.