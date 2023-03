La Seo's tapestry museum (included in the cathedral's admission price) is no afterthought. It is considered to be the best collection of its kind in the world. There are over 60 tapestries, all impressively displayed and in an excellent state of repair. The bulk are French and Flemish works from the 14th to 17th centuries.

Explanatory signs are in Spanish only, but there are leaflets (free) and audio guides (€2) available in several languages.