Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images
The ethereal image of the multi-domed Basílica del Pilar reflected in the Río Ebro is a potent symbol of Zaragoza, one of Spain’s most underrated regional capitals. There's plenty more fine architecture here too, including a turreted castle with an interior like a mini-Alhambra, and some very creatively displayed underground Roman remains, but Zaragoza's appeal goes well beyond its monuments. Spain’s fifth-largest city (and home to more than half of Aragón's 1.3 million residents), it has one the best tapas and bar scenes in the country and is well stocked with the epoch-defining art of local lad Francisco de Goya, the genius painter who was born a short horse ride away in 1746.
Basílica de Nuestra Señora del Pilar
Zaragoza
This great baroque cavern of Catholicism stands on the site where, the faithful believe, the Virgin Mary appeared to Santiago (St James the Apostle) atop…
Zaragoza
Dominating the eastern end of Plaza del Pilar, La Seo is Zaragoza's finest work of Christian architecture, built between the 12th and 17th centuries and…
Zaragoza
The Aljafería is Spain's finest Islamic-era edifice outside Andalucía. Built as a fortified palace for Zaragoza's Islamic rulers in the 11th century, it…
Museo del Teatro de Caesaraugusta
Zaragoza
The finest in Zaragoza's quartet of Roman museums was discovered during excavation of a building site in 1972. Great efforts, including an entertaining 15…
Zaragoza
Apart from Madrid’s Museo del Prado, this exceedingly well-laid-out museum contains arguably the best exposé of the work of one of Spain’s greatest…
Zaragoza
This exhibition space houses the Ibercaja bank's art collection, and puts on many temporary exhibitions. But the real star is the lovely 16th-century…
Zaragoza
Built for the 2008 Expo, Zaragoza’s aquarium focuses on five of the world’s great rivers from the Amazon to – closer to home – the Ebro (the facility sits…
Zaragoza
Exceptional Roman mosaics and 19 paintings by Goya are the highlights of the city museum, devoted to archaeology and fine arts. There's plenty more 18th…
Sustainable TravelTravel from Barcelona to Madrid from €10 on Spain's new high-speed train
Jan 29, 2020 • 2 min read
Get to the heart of Zaragoza with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Spain $28.99
Canary Islands $24.99
Andalucia $24.99
in partnership with getyourguide