Museo de Zaragoza

Exceptional Roman mosaics and 19 paintings by Goya are the highlights of the city museum, devoted to archaeology and fine arts. There's plenty more 18th-to-20th-century art that's well worth looking at, too. It's 400m south of the Teatro Romano.

The Goyas are mostly early works but there are a few mature works such as the outstanding portraits of the Duque de San Carlos and Fernando VII. The portraits of Carlos IV and María Luisa de Parma are copies from Goya's workshop of originals that hang in the Museo de Goya.