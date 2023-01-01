Museo del Vino

Around 50km south of Zaragoza lies one of Spain's oldest wine DOs (Denominaciones de Origen), in action since 1932. The Campo de Cariñena DO is centred on the town of Cariñena where you'll find this wine museum housed in a 1918 warehouse. It gives a good overview of the area's wine-growing history and current activity.

Cariñena is on the Zaragoza-Teruel railway, just off the A23 highway. There are several wineries in and close to the town, some offering direct sales and/or visits and tastings. For further information see www.rutadelvinocampodecarinena.com.