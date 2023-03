Goya's humble birthplace was owned by his family until the early 20th century. The great man himself spent just his first month here, his mother having returned to Fuendetodos for his birth in 1746 while the family house in Zaragoza was being rebuilt. The Fuendetodos house was wrecked during the civil war, but subsequently restored with furniture and exhibits relating to Goya's life and times.

Inside, you can view the austere 18th-century kitchen and the upstairs room where Goya was born.