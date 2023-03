This museum contains an important collection of Goya’s engravings, and acts as the ticket office for the Casa Natal de Goya, 100m along the street. There are prints from three main series, all very dark and disturbing: Los Caprichos (Caprices; 1797–99), Desastres de la Guerra (Disasters of War; 1810–15) and Disparates (Nonsenses; 1815–19) – though you don't actually need to come here to see them, as they're also on display in Zaragoza's Museo Goya.