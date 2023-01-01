Patio de la Infanta

This exhibition space houses the Ibercaja bank's art collection, and puts on many temporary exhibitions. But the real star is the lovely 16th-century Renaissance-style courtyard, whose ornate columns carved with human figures are reminiscent of Guadalajara's Palacio de los Duques del Infantado. It's 600m south of Plaza de España.

The patio was originally part of a banker/merchant's palace on Calle de San Jorge (near the Roman Theatre Museum). When the palace was demolished in 1903, the patio was moved to Paris to house an antique shop. Zaragoza-based Ibercaja brought it back to the city in the 1950s.