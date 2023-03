Now an exhibition hall, this finely proportioned, pale-brick, Renaissance-style building, just east of the basilica, was constructed in the 16th century as a trading exchange and stands as a symbol of Aragón's commercial power at that time. The coloured medallions on its exterior depict kings of Aragón, but it is the soaring columns within (rising to what resemble giant palm fronds merging into petalled flowers) that really stand out.

La Lonja hosts regular temporary exhibitions.