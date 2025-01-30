I had heard many things about Dubai - the oozing luxury, the thrilling skyline, the epic food. This is a city where on one street you’ll find modern masterpiece the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, whilst on the next pathway you get a glimpse of the old in the Spice Souq. Dubai certainly is a destination in the United Arab Emirates where you can spend some serious money, with high-end hotels and pricey experiences, but budget options exist also.

When to arrive: Make the most of a weekend in Dubai and arrive on Friday first thing and depart on Sunday evening. Depending on what time of year you visit, you’ll want to start your days early to avoid the heat. Temperatures can soar to 41°C (106°F) in the summer months, while the winter months are somewhat cooler at 24°C (75°F).

How to get from the airport: You can hop on a driverless Metro directly from the airport into the city center, which should take around 20 minutes. The city is home to two Metro lines, Red and Green, and split into seven zones. The cost of your Metro ticket depends on how many of the zones you cross through on your journey. If you’re traveling on a budget, buses are also an option. Visit www.rta.ae for bus fares, timetables and routes.

Getting around town: Taxis are the most convenient way of getting around – just avoid 3pm to 5pm, school pick-up time, and rush hour between 5pm to 7pm. If you are using public transport, purchase a rechargeable nol card at any Metro station, bus station or various supermarkets. The Metro is easy to navigate and stops at many key tourist sights. Buses and trams can take you around too.

Atlantis The Palm includes an aquarium and waterpark. Shutterstock

Where to stay: Atlantis The Royal is luxury through and through. With just under 100 pools and nearly 20 restaurants, this is the ultimate place to stay if you’re splashing out on cash. Its sister property, Atlantis, The Palm, feels more family friendly with attractions such as The Lost Chambers Aquarium and the Aquaventure Waterpark. Budget-friendly stays exist as well, and the number of hostels is growing.

What to pack: Modest attire is the way to go in Dubai. Women travelers should pack a scarf if visiting any mosques. Men should pack long trousers and cover their arms if entering a mosque. A coverup by the pool and for walking around hotels is recommended, along with plenty of sun protection.

Day 1

Morning

Start your day off with a feast at Gastronomy on Palm Jumeirah. An international buffet restaurant set within Atlantis The Royal, it boasts live cooking stations, an array of cheese, fish and cold meats and even pizza and ice cream stations. This is the place to be for some serious breakfast fuel.

Palm Jumeirah is a man-made island in Dubai. Nikada/Getty Images

How to spend the day

Head to The Lost Chambers Aquarium at Atlantis, The Palm, home to over 65,000 marine animals. If you’re looking for an adventure, Aquatrek Xtreme lets you head 10m underwater in the aquarium, where you can walk among schools of fish, sting rays and (friendly!) sharks. Non-certified divers can book, and anyone over the age of 12 can reserve. Next door, the Aquaventure Waterpark holds the Guinness World Record title for the most waterslides found in a waterpark. Or try Dubai Balloon, a tethered hot-air balloon ride that floats up to 300m.

Dinner

Enjoy a delicious dinner at Michelin-starred Ariana’s Persian Kitchen. Tuck into Persian classics such as ghormeh sabzi, herb stew, and kabab koobideh, ground lamb kebab. The Rose Bar Mazzah menu features hot and cold mezze and a drink, while the Taste of Persian menu features three courses. Even if you don’t dine here, come for a beverage – the Kashani lemonade is a refreshing burst of rose water, lemon juice, barberries and basil seeds. The watermelons are also kept in the fountain in the Persian Garden outside, a typical method of cooling the fruit in Iran. I have many fond memories of summers spent in Iran in the swimming pool at my family’s bagh, garden house. We would take a dip in the water, with watermelons bobbing around us. I dined in a room full of people at Ariana’s Persian Kitchen, but ate in near silence, taking each mouthful as a memory back to Iran, my childhood, my love of food.

Day 2

Morning

Saturday brunch is a big affair in the UAE. Endless lists of hotels offer all-inclusive brunches, which turn into parties. For a more affordable brunch, head to Muchachas Mexican Cantina, a lively spot that serves Mexican treats such as tasty fajitas and fresh ceviche.

Visit a souq in Dubai to shop spices, perfumes and fabrics. Shutterstock

How to spend the day

Continue your day in the Al Fahidi Historic District, a restored 19th-century district, and enjoy the view of Burj al Arab just before you enter. You’ll find plenty of shops and galleries to peruse, along with museums and exhibitions. After, head to Dubai Creek and take an abra, wooden water taxi, to Deira, an area of Dubai with souqs showcasing plentiful scents and vibrant fabrics. The Spice Souq is my favorite souq in the area, with its colorful sacks and towering pyramids of spices.

Dinner

Dubai is a city where you can enjoy cuisine from all over the globe, often with a sense of thrill. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal is a must-try. A Michelin treat, the restaurant serves British cuisine from the 1300s. The Meat Fruit starter looks like a mandarin with its bright freckled skin and a leaf poking out, but cut inside and find silky chicken liver parfait. If you’re looking for an after-dinner tipple (and a spot of after-dinner sushi, because why not?) head to Nobu Dubai for rooftop views.

Day 3

Morning

Enjoy a healthy kick-start to the day at Seva, a shop and holistic wellness center that offers yoga and meditation classes. After, when it’s not too hot and before the crowds arrive, head to Jumeirah Public Beach, which is free, for some morning sunshine.

The fountains by the Burj Khalifa perform nightly every 30 minutes. Shutterstock

How to spend the day

Spend your last day in Dubai enjoying its incredible architecture and history. The impressive Etihad Museum is a beast at 25,000 sq km and tells the story of the UAE. A 15-minute walk down Jumeirah Street, you’ll find the Jumeirah Mosque. The mosque is one of the few in the city that is open to all visitors. There are one-hour tours of the building on every day but Friday at 10am and 2pm. For a healthy lunch of local and organic produce, head to Comptoir 102. Then, hop on the bus and Metro to take in some of Dubai’s modern wonders. The Burj Khalifa is a triumph, cutting through the skyline at 828m. This is Dubai after all, opulence is paramount. The Dubai Mall is one of the biggest shopping malls in the UAE. Kids will love its aquarium and zipping around the Dubai Ice Rink. A city of superlatives, The Dubai Fountain is a memorable water, light and music experience with the Burj Khalifa as its backdrop; the show is every 30 minutes from 6pm until 11pm everyday.

Dinner

If you’re looking for culture, head to the Dubai Opera, which sits next to the Dubai Mall, for music, comedy and theatre. Drive down Sheikh Zayed Road for around five minutes, and you’ll find Allo Beirut, an authentic Lebanese restaurant, which is a breath of fresh air away from the glitz and glamour of Dubai’s often high-end culinary scene. Tuck into a range of grilled meats and enjoy an array of wraps, from chicken shawarma to halloumi to finish off your stay in the city.

Zara Sekhavati traveled to Dubai with the support of the Z!mmerman Agency and Visit Dubai.