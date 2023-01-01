This dancing fountain is spectacularly set in the middle of a giant lake against the backdrop of the glittering Burj Khalifa. Water undulates as gracefully as a belly dancer, arcs like a dolphin and surges as high as 140m, all synced to stirring classical, Arabic and world music soundtracks played on speakers. There are plenty of great vantage points, including a 272m-long floating boardwalk (Dhs20), which takes you just 9m away from the fountain.

Other good viewing spots are some of the restaurants at Souk Al Bahar, the bridge linking Souk Al Bahar with Dubai Mall, the Dubai Mall waterfront terrace or aboard a 25-minute Dubai Fountain Lake Ride on a wooden abra (a traditional boat).