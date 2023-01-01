This high-tech indoor theme park is squarely aimed at serious gamers. Tickets buy access to 18 attractions, including a head-spinning VR experience, 3D dark rides, 4D cinema, race simulators, laser tag battles and a laser maze. The upper floor (free admission, pay as you go) has karaoke booths, pool tables and a 40-station area with the latest PC games. Nostalgic types can play retro games like Pac-Man and Space Invaders in the Time Warp Arcade.

Younger children can steer to a soft play areas with slides, activities and tot-friendly go-karts.

Before you set out, check online that Hub Zero has not been rented out for a private function.