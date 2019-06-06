For guilt-free shopping without your kids, drop them off in this indoor miniature city – complete with a school, a fire station, a hospital and a bank – where they get to dress up and slip into adult roles to playfully explore what it’s like to be a firefighter, a doctor, a mechanic, a pilot or other professional.

They even earn a salary (Kidzania has its own currency, the kidZo) with which they can buy goods and services, thus learning the value of money. Most activities are geared to kids ages four to 16, but there's also a toddler zone and a baby care centre.